Biden orders closure of a Chinese bitcoin mine near an Air Force base in Cheyenne

Pres. Joe Biden issued an executive order on May 13 forcing a bitcoin mine in Cheyenne owned by Chinese nationals to shut down.

The cryptocurrency mine, owned by MineOne Partners, is located within one mile of Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, which is also home to Minuteman III nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In the order, Biden said a public tip about the mine led to an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

He said the bitcoin facility “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

The owners of the facility have said they chose the site because they had a deal with a local power company, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the mine last October

They must now remove their equipment within 90 days, and sell or transfer ownership of the property within 120 days.

Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement in support of Biden’s executive order.

Gordon said he was also grateful to state Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) for sponsoring SF 77 in the last legislative session, a bill that provides guidance on foreign land sales near critical infrastructure.

A similar bill was signed by Arkansas’ governor earlier this month.

