In a reversal, legislative leaders decide to consider a special Legislative session

After initially shutting down thoughts of a special session Monday morning, Wyoming legislature leaders are now seriously considering it.

In a memo sent late last night, Senate President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) and House Speaker Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) say they previously understood that a veto of Senate File 54 would mean any further legislative action on property tax relief this year would be impossible.

That bill would’ve cut 25 percent off assessed single family home values up to $2 million. Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed that bill last Thursday. In his veto, he said it represented, “a socialistic type of wealth transfer, mostly from the energy sector, to Wyoming homeowners.” The backfill of lost local tax revenue to local school districts, cities, towns, counties and special districts would likely cost the state more than $220 million for the biennium, the Governor wrote.

The legislative leaders say the Department of Revenue recently informed them that notification of this exemption is not required and property owners can be notified of the exemption in their September tax bills. With that information, they think it might be worthwhile to consider a special session.

The leaders are in discussion with the Governor and will send further information soon.