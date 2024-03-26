© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

In a reversal, legislative leaders decide to consider a special Legislative session

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 26, 2024 at 9:49 AM MDT
The entrance to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 22, 2024.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Radio
The entrance to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 22, 2024.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

After initially shutting down thoughts of a special session Monday morning, Wyoming legislature leaders are now seriously considering it.

In a memo sent late last night, Senate President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) and House Speaker Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) say they previously understood that a veto of Senate File 54 would mean any further legislative action on property tax relief this year would be impossible.

That bill would’ve cut 25 percent off assessed single family home values up to $2 million. Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed that bill last Thursday. In his veto, he said it represented, “a socialistic type of wealth transfer, mostly from the energy sector, to Wyoming homeowners.” The backfill of lost local tax revenue to local school districts, cities, towns, counties and special districts would likely cost the state more than $220 million for the biennium, the Governor wrote.

The legislative leaders say the Department of Revenue recently informed them that notification of this exemption is not required and property owners can be notified of the exemption in their September tax bills. With that information, they think it might be worthwhile to consider a special session.

The leaders are in discussion with the Governor and will send further information soon.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
