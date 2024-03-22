Navajo State Senator Affie Ellis will not seek another term in the legislature

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On March 21st, Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne) announced that she will not seek another term in the state Senate. Ellis was first elected in 2016 and represents Senate District 8, which includes downtown Cheyenne and parts of southwest Laramie County.

Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and was the first Native American woman to serve in the Wyoming legislature. She currently serves as the Senate Chairwoman of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations and has passed legislation addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis and the Indian Child Welfare Act.

“Serving the people of Wyoming is a tremendous honor and I am proud of the work my colleagues and I accomplished in these last eight years,” Ellis said in a press release announcing the decision. “My family has provided love and support throughout this journey and they’ve made sacrifices as I traveled this amazing state to do the work of Wyoming people. In 2025 and beyond, it will be time to focus my attention on my family, particularly my children, before they head off to college in the coming years.”

Additionally, she currently serves on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee; the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology; the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee; and the Select Water Committee.

She previously served on the Senate Education Committee for six years and also co-chaired the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, a non-profit which encourages women to run for office, boards and commissions.