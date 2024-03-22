© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Navajo State Senator Affie Ellis will not seek another term in the legislature

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:30 PM MDT
A headshot of a smiling woman with dark hair, wearing a maroon paisely shirt and two silver necklaces.
Wyoming Legislature
Wyoming State Senator Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne)

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On March 21st, Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne) announced that she will not seek another term in the state Senate. Ellis was first elected in 2016 and represents Senate District 8, which includes downtown Cheyenne and parts of southwest Laramie County.

Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and was the first Native American woman to serve in the Wyoming legislature. She currently serves as the Senate Chairwoman of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations and has passed legislation addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis and the Indian Child Welfare Act.

“Serving the people of Wyoming is a tremendous honor and I am proud of the work my colleagues and I accomplished in these last eight years,” Ellis said in a press release announcing the decision. “My family has provided love and support throughout this journey and they’ve made sacrifices as I traveled this amazing state to do the work of Wyoming people. In 2025 and beyond, it will be time to focus my attention on my family, particularly my children, before they head off to college in the coming years.”

Additionally, she currently serves on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee; the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology; the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee; and the Select Water Committee.

She previously served on the Senate Education Committee for six years and also co-chaired the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, a non-profit which encourages women to run for office, boards and commissions.
Tags
Politics & Government Affie EllisWyoming SenateWyoming LegislatureCheyenneLaramie County
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Related Content