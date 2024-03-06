© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Negotiators finish Wyoming budget a day after talks broke down

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:11 PM MST
The entrance to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 22, 2024.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Radio
The entrance to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 22, 2024.

A state budget agreement was reached Tuesday night after the last attempt to negotiate differences between the House and Senate versions failed.

This unified budget was created by a “free committee” that’s made up of appointees that have the power to add or subtract any amendments to the budget bill at will.

The new budget proposal restores previously slashed funding for Governor Mark Gordon’s Energy Matching Funds program.

It also restores funding for the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program, though it kept a prohibition on the university from funding its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.

It also funds around $15 million for grants to Wyoming schools to address mental health.

It's likely the new budget will be presented to both chambers on Thursday afternoon.

Senate President Ogden Driskill said he expects pushback in the upper chamber.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
