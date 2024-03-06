Negotiators finish Wyoming budget a day after talks broke down

A state budget agreement was reached Tuesday night after the last attempt to negotiate differences between the House and Senate versions failed.

This unified budget was created by a “free committee” that’s made up of appointees that have the power to add or subtract any amendments to the budget bill at will.

The new budget proposal restores previously slashed funding for Governor Mark Gordon’s Energy Matching Funds program.

It also restores funding for the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program, though it kept a prohibition on the university from funding its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.

It also funds around $15 million for grants to Wyoming schools to address mental health.

It's likely the new budget will be presented to both chambers on Thursday afternoon.

Senate President Ogden Driskill said he expects pushback in the upper chamber.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.