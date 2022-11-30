Trump remains popular in the state, but may not be Wyoming Republicans’ first choice for the presidential nomination

A University of Wyoming (UW) survey asked Wyomingites how they would rank Former President Donald Trump’s performance in office, and the results indicate he remains popular in the state.

Over 500 Wyomingites responded to the survey between Oct. 22 and Nov. 7. Republicans overwhelmingly had a positive stance on Trump while 42 percent of Independents gave him had positive ratings. Almost nine out of 10 democrats said Trump’s presidential performance was poor.

UW political science professor Jim King said this is the first time they’ve asked about a former president.

“We felt that Trump's interest in the election, involvement in the election, and at the time our interviews were done, the speculation that he would be a candidate for president in 2024, we felt these questions were relevant,” said King.

King said they also asked whether they would support Trump or a different Republican candidate for the 2024 president nomination.

“There were a substantial number of Republicans who did prefer another Republican candidate for President for the nomination,” said King. “But when we ask them in the general election, if Trump is the nominee, would you support Donald Trump or a Democratic candidate, overwhelmingly, Republicans are going to support the Republican candidate.”

King said that’s because Republicans are going to share more issue positions with a Republican rather than a Democrat, it's not simply because they are Republican. Trump announced on Nov. 15 that he is running for President again in 2024.