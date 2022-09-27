Lander flood mitigation meetings weigh future options

On October 11th, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will be presenting a proposed plan to mitigate probable flood events . Nothing is finalized yet and the city still has to approve the project.

Anne Even is with the City of Lander and said in addition the city is having another meeting to talk about what happens if nothing is done to mitigate the potential problem. That meeting will happen on October 25th.

“I think it's important to understand that when we're having these conversations about how we kind of protect our town from 100 year flood , that doesn't mean it's going to happen 100 years from today, you know, that could still be within our lifetime,” she said.

The project is a proposed flood wall about 2,000 feet across next to the Popo Agie River in Lander. This could affect 40 residential structures and two businesses, according to a report released earlier this year.

After the meetings next month, there will be a public comment period.

Even said she’s hoping to address any concerns.

“This will just get everybody on the same page, and everybody can hear the information,” she said. “And as a community, we can help figure out what might need to be done to keep everyone's best interest in mind, or just try to make a win-win for everybody.”

The meetings on October 11th will be both at 1pm and 7pm at the Lander Community and Convention center at 950 Buena Vista Drive. Both meetings are the same to accommodate the public.

The meeting on October 25th is at a Lander City Council work session at 6pm.

According to the City of Lander, they have been working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers since the 80s. Floods in 2010 and 2017, spurred on conversations about flood mitigation.