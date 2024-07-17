2024 Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Rules

Contest Timeframe

The 2024 Wyoming Public Media (WPM) Photo Contest begins Thursday, August 15th @ 9 am US Mountain Time. By submitting an entry (at the end of this Rules page), each entrant agrees to the Contest Rules and warrants that his or her entry complies with all requirements set out in the Contest Rules. Photos may be posted through Sunday, September 15th @ midnight.

Eligibility

All listeners of Wyoming Public Radio, Classical Wyoming, Jazz Wyoming, and Wyoming Sounds and/or all those with photos taken in the State of Wyoming are eligible to enter. Employees of Wyoming Public Media and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses) or persons living in the same household of such employees, whether or not related are not eligible.

How to Enter

Each submission must include the photographer’s first and last name, photo title, and e-mail address. Only one entry will be accepted per person in each category.

Categories for entries are:

1) Wyoming’s Nature

2) Wyoming’s People

3) Wyoming's History and

4) Wyoming's Winter

Technical Requirements

Each entry must meet the following requirements:



The photo must be in its original state and cannot be altered in any way, including but not limited to removing, adding, reversing, or distorting subjects within the frame.

and cannot be altered in any way, including but not limited to removing, adding, reversing, or distorting subjects within the frame. Photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this Contest.

All entries must be in JPEG (JPG) or PNG format and must be at least 1000 pixels wide (if a horizontal image) or 1000 pixels tall (if a vertical image). Photographs should be of at least 300 dpi and taken at the highest resolution possible. Photos containing watermarks or other superimposed logos will not be admitted.

All photos must be original work, taken by the entrants. No third party may own or control any materials the photo contains, and the photo must not infringe upon the trademark, copyright, moral rights, intellectual rights, or rights of privacy of any entity or person.

The photograph must not contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content, at the discretion of WPM.



Release

If the photography contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, and/or if any persons appear in the photograph, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to the submission of the photograph, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the exhibition and use of the photograph.

Selection of Winners

The winning photo in each category will be determined by “Listeners’ Choice,” the photo with the highest number of votes. Each person can only vote once for one favorite photo. The winning photos will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media website and note cards as well as other media such as calendars and/or brochures.



License

By entering the Contest, all entrants grant an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to Wyoming Public Media, to reproduce, distribute, display, and create derivative works of the entries (along with a name credit) in connections with the Contest in any Media now or hereafter.

Winners List

Entries and winners will be on display online at wyomingpublicmedia.org. The odds of winning are dependent on number of entries.

Limitation of Liability

By entering this Contest, all entrants agree to release, discharge, and hold harmless Wyoming Public Media and its partners, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, agents and their employees, officers, directors, and representatives from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of their participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activities and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded.

Wyoming Public Media assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation or transmission.

Conditions

The Contest is void where prohibited.

Right to Cancel or Suspend Contest

Wyoming Public Media reserves the right to suspend the contest if necessary.

Data Privacy

Any individual may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Wyoming Public Media by submitting a removal request in writing to: Wyoming Public Media, 1000 E. University Ave., Dept. 3984, Laramie, WY 82071.

After reading the WPM Photo Contest Rules, I hereby assign the non-exclusive rights to the photograph to Wyoming Public Media (WPM). And I hereby authorize the editing, duplication, reproduction, copyright, exhibition, and/or distribution of said photograph for the purpose of Wyoming Public Media note cards, web page, and/or other media upon submitting the photograph.

( ) If you agree with the WPM Photo Contest Rules, click here to submit your photo - beginning August 15, 2024. (Link to Woobox)

