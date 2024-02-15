Logan Stayton is a senior at the University of Wyoming studying International Studies with a focus in Governance and Conflict Resolution in Asia and the Pacific Rim and has a double minor in Journalism and Geography. He is originally from Meeteetse and has lived in Laramie since 2019. He is the former host of the University of Wyoming's Middle East and North Africa Program podcast, Peeling Back, and has spent much of his time focusing on militant political groups in Europe, the Middle East, and North America alongside his studies on Asia. Outside of school and work, he snowboards, is an avid photographer, and enjoys spending time with his wife and friends.