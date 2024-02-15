© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Jezteen Garwood

Podcast Intern

I am from Sheridan Wy and moved to Laramie in 2022. I am senior finishing a dual major in Preveterinary science and journalism. I originally wanted to be a vet, but I realized that I’ve always been a creative person and loved writing. I also love science and animals, so I decided to mash my passions together and now my dream is to write about animals and science. In my free time I usually go to the gym, snowboard, hang out with my friends, play video games, and play board games.