Ruby Jenco

Ruby is an Academic Advisor at the University of Wyoming in the Haub School, but her love for radio and sharing music began in Jackson, WY, at the community station KHOL, where she hosted a regular weeknight show for nearly two years. Missing that sense of connection, she’s excited to join our team of volunteers. When she’s not on the air, Ruby enjoys birding, kayaking, camping, and cooking. Originally from St. Joseph, MO, she moved to Laramie to study Environment & Natural Resources and Wildlife Biology & Management, always through the lens of education and community. After graduating, she spent two and a half years in Jackson, where she continued teaching and deepened her passion for outdoor education in Grand Teton National Park. Wyoming is now home, and she’s thrilled to connect with people across the state through her love of music. On the radio you can catch her playing a wide variety of tunes from indie pop to 80s rock. Her current favorite artists are Samia, Djo, Sheryl Crow, and Sarah Kinsley.