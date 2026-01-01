Dan Skinner has decades of experience at public radio stations, both on-air and in management roles. Skinner served at the General Manager of WBAA in West Lafayette, Indiana; Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas; the WKSU Network of Stations based in Kent, Ohio; and Kansas Public Radio in Lawrence, Kansas.

He was the president of Public Radio in Mid-America (PRIMA) from 2013 to 2018, previously holding the positions of vice president, and secretary. While president of PRIMA, he served as part of the Public Radio Regional Organization (PRRO). He consulted with the Public Radio Satellite System (PRRS) as a member of the Future System Advisory Council. In addition, he was on the executive committee of the Indiana Public Broadcast Stations (IPBS) and elected as vice chair of the organization; served on the Kansas Public Broadcasting Council (KPBC), and Ohio Public Radio, Inc.

His voice has been heard on public radio stations in Kansas, Indiana, Texas, and Ohio, hosting music, news, features, and talk shows. While in Kansas, his “Conversations” interview program was acknowledged with a first-place award from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

As a voice over artist, Dan has narrated many educational and promotional videos. Two of his more memorable voice acting gigs were providing the voice for an actor in an Italian film that was being dubbed to English and acting the part of a military leader for a video game set in World War II. He also has experience as an on-camera host interviewing many authors on YouTube.

He is excited to join the staff of Wyoming Public Media in serving the people of Wyoming.