“We love our animals:” Sheep and wool producers celebrate the industry

"I wasn't able to do a lot of reporting in 2023, but this is by far one of my favorite stories I got to write. Wyoming has a large sheep industry and a long history of raising the animals. I've gotten to know some people in the industry over the past few years so when they told me they were putting on their first celebration of the industry, I knew I had to go. When I got there, I met a group of people whose passions for their animals and their livelihoods shone bright and fierce. I tried lamb for the first time and got to hop into a truck to help move sheep camps with a local rancher. Despite some technical issues with my recorder, I'm proud of how this piece turned out and I look forward to using the knowledge I learned at the festival to better report on the industry more in the future."

Read the original story.