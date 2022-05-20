News organizations take a close look at the Wyoming GOP Chairman

Unless you are heavily involved in Wyoming Party Politics, you’ve probably never heard of Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. But within the party system, Eathorne is a polarizing figure. Under Eathorne the party has become more conservative and more combative and those fights involve members of their own party. While there were a minority of Republicans who always behaved that way, they have thrived and have gained power under Eathorne. WyoFile’s Rone Tempest and Tennessee Watson joined the Casper Star Tribune's Victoria Eavis to develop a profile of Eathorne. Eavis speaks with Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck.

