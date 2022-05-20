© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
News organizations take a close look at the Wyoming GOP Chairman

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne testifies in front of a legislative committee
Bob Beck
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne testifies in front of a legislative committee

Unless you are heavily involved in Wyoming Party Politics, you’ve probably never heard of Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. But within the party system, Eathorne is a polarizing figure. Under Eathorne the party has become more conservative and more combative and those fights involve members of their own party. While there were a minority of Republicans who always behaved that way, they have thrived and have gained power under Eathorne. WyoFile’s Rone Tempest and Tennessee Watson joined the Casper Star Tribune's Victoria Eavis to develop a profile of Eathorne. Eavis speaks with Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck.

Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
