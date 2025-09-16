FBI was already investigating account that may have been linked to the Colorado Evergreen High School shooter

The FBI was already investigating a social media account that may have belonged to the teenager who shot two students at Evergreen High School last week.

“In July 2025, the FBI opened an assessment into a social media account user whose identity was unknown and who was discussing the planning of a mass shooting with threats non-specific in nature,” according to a statement from the FBI’s national press office. “… We continued to work this assessment investigation to identify the name and location of the user up and until September 10, 2025.”

“During the assessment investigation, the identity of the account user remained unknown, and thus there was no probable cause for arrest or additional law enforcement action at the federal level.”

The FBI would not answer any questions as to why they stopped working that investigation on Sept. 10, or if there are any follow-up investigations they are now conducting.

The Anti-Defamation League, a group that conducts research on hate and extremism, submitted the tip to the FBI this summer, according to a report from 9News.

Oren Segal, ADL’s senior vice president of Counter-Extremism and Intelligence, confirmed so in a statement.

“The ADL Center on Extremism regularly shares alerts and updates with law enforcement. We shared profiles and activity at the time with law enforcement for actions they deemed necessary based on what was available at the time. We have since learned those profiles belonged to the individual responsible for the shooting in Evergreen. We do not share alerts to law enforcement outside of law enforcement and there is a current investigation.”

On Friday, the same organization published its research into the various social media accounts of the 16-year-old who law enforcement have identified as the shooter of last week’s attack, finding that the boy had embraced hate-filled messages. The boy’s social media presence also shared some similarities with individuals linked to other recent mass shootings.

In Evergreen, the teenager turned the gun on himself and later died.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has said they believe the shooter was “radicalized,” but are not sharing more information for now as they continue their investigation.

