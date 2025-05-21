© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

High elevation Beartooth Highway will open Friday if weather cooperates

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
A plow clears snow near the top of the Beartooth Pass scenic highway
Jacob W. Frank
/
National Park Service
Beartooth Highway Plowing Operations 2025: bulldozer pioneers the Bar Drift

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The scenic Beartooth Highway is expected to open on May 23, weather permitting.

Crews are busy clearing snow and making repairs to the nearly 11,000 foot high pass between Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance at Cooke City and Red Lodge, Montana.

The Beartooth Highway’s Facebook page advises the public to follow signage for potential closures and not to go past locked gates, as crews may still be fixing damaged parts of the road.

The Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, is typically open until mid-October. Visitors are encouraged to check state highway transportation webpages (WyDot and MDT) for road status updates prior to traveling.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

