High elevation Beartooth Highway will open Friday if weather cooperates

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The scenic Beartooth Highway is expected to open on May 23, weather permitting.

Crews are busy clearing snow and making repairs to the nearly 11,000 foot high pass between Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance at Cooke City and Red Lodge, Montana.

The Beartooth Highway’s Facebook page advises the public to follow signage for potential closures and not to go past locked gates, as crews may still be fixing damaged parts of the road.