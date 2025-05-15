© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Yellowstone grizzly killed after learning how to flip 800-pound dumpsters

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT
trash flows out of a brown big dumpster laying on its side on the ground
Allan Barker
/
National Park Service
The grizzly flipped a bear-resistant recycling container in the Midway Geyser Basin Parking Area.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Another grizzly bear is dead in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The male was killed in Yellowstone National Park May 14 because it had become too conditioned to human food. The 11-year-old bruin repeatedly got into trash cans and food around Old Faithful and other popular spots.

“It’s unfortunate that this bear began regularly seeking out garbage and was able to defeat the park’s bear-resistant infrastructure,” Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther said in a press release.

The bear developed a strategy to flip 800-pound dumpsters and uproot smaller bear-resistant trash cans from cement. So the park decided to trap and kill it to ensure public safety.

Trash on the cement ground around tan trashcans.
Allan Barker
/
National Park Service
Flipped bear-resistant recycling containers in Nez Perce Picnic Area.

The last time the park euthanized a bear like this was in fall 2017, when a grizzly had taken to damaging tents and accessing human food in backcountry campsites at Heart Lake.

“Occasionally, a bear outsmarts us or overcomes our defenses,” Gunther continued. “When that happens, we sometimes have to remove the bear from the population to protect visitors and property.”

This is the fourth bear death in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in two weeks. One of Grizzly 399’s male offspring was recently hit by a car in Grand Teton National Park.

Two yearling cubs were also found dead on May 13 near Colter Bay. Biologists say they were likely killed by another large male grizzly.
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
