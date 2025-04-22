UW president urges respectful protest ahead of right-wing campus rally

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming (UW) will host Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist, on campus on April 24 for a planned rally. UW is cautioning students to protest respectfully.

UW Pres. Ed Seidel sent a campuswide email on April 22 urging students and others to honor the right to free expression.

"Those offended by someone's speech have the choice to ignore the speaker or express their disagreement, but such expression of disagreement cannot obstruct or interfere with the speaker," Seidel wrote. "I reiterate the university's commitment to free expression, which includes lawful protest such as demonstrations."

Charlie Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA, a national group with the stated goal of " winning back " university campuses from the leftists and Marxists who allegedly control them.

UW has a local Turning Point chapter that has sought to gain influence in the student government, sometimes with the backing of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus .

A protest opposing Kirk's rally is planned to take place simultaneously. The rally itself begins at 6:30 p.m. April 24, but tickets for the general public have sold out.

Kirk formed Turning Point USA in 2012 with financial backing from the late Jackson resident and Republican megadonor Foster Friess, who went on to serve as an advisor for the organization. Kirk visited Jackson in 2023 to serve as the keynote speaker during a major fundraising dinner.