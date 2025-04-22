© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

UW president urges respectful protest ahead of right-wing campus rally

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:45 PM MDT
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the University of Alabama tour stop of the 2021 Turning Point USA college tour at Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the University of Alabama tour stop of the 2021 Turning Point USA college tour at Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming (UW) will host Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist, on campus on April 24 for a planned rally. UW is cautioning students to protest respectfully.

UW Pres. Ed Seidel sent a campuswide email on April 22 urging students and others to honor the right to free expression.

"Those offended by someone's speech have the choice to ignore the speaker or express their disagreement, but such expression of disagreement cannot obstruct or interfere with the speaker," Seidel wrote. "I reiterate the university's commitment to free expression, which includes lawful protest such as demonstrations."

Charlie Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA, a national group with the stated goal of "winning back" university campuses from the leftists and Marxists who allegedly control them.

UW has a local Turning Point chapter that has sought to gain influence in the student government, sometimes with the backing of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

A protest opposing Kirk's rally is planned to take place simultaneously. The rally itself begins at 6:30 p.m. April 24, but tickets for the general public have sold out.

Kirk formed Turning Point USA in 2012 with financial backing from the late Jackson resident and Republican megadonor Foster Friess, who went on to serve as an advisor for the organization. Kirk visited Jackson in 2023 to serve as the keynote speaker during a major fundraising dinner.

Kirk has been criticized for spreading COVID-19 and election misinformation.
Tags
Education Turning Point USAUniversity of WyomingPresident Ed Seidelright wing
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content