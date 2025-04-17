Yellowstone roads scheduled to open for the summer season on Friday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some Yellowstone National Park roads are opening for the summer season on April 18.

Visitors can enter Yellowstone through the West Entrance at West Yellowstone and the North Entrance at Gardiner, and drive to places like Old Faithful, Lamar Valley and Norris Geyser Basin.

The East and South entrances are scheduled to open, weather permitting, on the first Friday in May and the second Friday in May, respectively.

There are limited services in the park this time of year. People are asked to have flexible travel plans as weather can cause roads to close at any time and to look out for gravel and ice while driving.