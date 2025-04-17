© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone roads scheduled to open for the summer season on Friday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:17 PM MDT
old faithful erupts.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some Yellowstone National Park roads are opening for the summer season on April 18.

Visitors can enter Yellowstone through the West Entrance at West Yellowstone and the North Entrance at Gardiner, and drive to places like Old Faithful, Lamar Valley and Norris Geyser Basin.

The East and South entrances are scheduled to open, weather permitting, on the first Friday in May and the second Friday in May, respectively.

There are limited services in the park this time of year. People are asked to have flexible travel plans as weather can cause roads to close at any time and to look out for gravel and ice while driving.

More information on road opening dates and conditions can be found at Park Roads.
