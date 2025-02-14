Cody leaders aren’t worried about potential lack of amenities at Yellowstone this summer impacting local visitation

The federal hiring freeze could mean long lines and dirty restrooms at Yellowstone National Park this summer, but business and tourism leaders in Cody, the park’s East Entrance gateway town, aren’t worried about fewer visitors coming to town.

Jennifer Thoma, the head of the Cody Chamber of Commerce, said she has not heard concerns from Cody-area businesses about park amenities and potential impacts to visitation this summer.

She said anecdotally about half of visitors to Cody plan their trips in advance. If park amenities are lacking this summer she said that could deter future spontaneous visitors.

Her main concern is the hiring freeze could mean delayed openings.

“Normally it's May that the gate opens from the East Entrance and folks can start traveling into Yellowstone. If this delay causes the gate to, maybe, open later towards the end of May or into June that would definitely have an impact on tourism here in Cody,” she said.

Ryan Hauck, is the executive director of the Park County Travel Council, a group that tries to bring visitors to Yellowstone’s East Entrance gateway town of Cody and the surrounding area.

He hasn’t heard from businesses being concerned about fewer visitors, but he said there are some unknowns.

“ It'll be kind of more of a question for them: how would they be able to provide the services that they've always been able to provide? How will they be able to manage, the land, the wildlife, the campgrounds, the fires… stuff like that,” he said.

Hauck said he still anticipates strong visitation in Cody this summer.

“There's been some longer government shutdowns in the past, and I hope this one can get resolved relatively quickly and everybody gets what they need for staffing for this summer,” he said.

Yellowstone directed WPM’s request for comment to the National Parks Service. In a statement they said they are assessing staffing needs and will hire key positions.

“The National Park Service is implementing President Donald J. Trump’s Hiring Freeze Executive Order across the federal civilian workforce. The order does allow for exemptions for the hiring of certain positions. The NPS is assessing our most critical staffing needs for park operations for the coming season and is working to hire key positions. The NPS is committed to protecting public lands, infrastructure, and communities while ensuring public access.”

The Washington Post reports the federal government will cut 1,000 probationary National Park employees who have been employed for less than a year and will rehire 5,000 seasonal workers whose offers had previously been rescinded. The Post also reported that the federal hiring freeze will exempt some law enforcement related seasonal positions in national parks.

According to the National Parks Conservation Association, Yellowstone typically hires 300-350 seasonal workers each year. Seasonal Yellowstone employees operate the front gates, manage campgrounds, perform maintenance, among other duties.