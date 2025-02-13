Wyoming Public Media wants to know how federal cuts are affecting you

Pres. Donald Trump has taken actions to attempt to reduce the federal government and workforce . Wyoming was home to about 8,000 federal employees in 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Private individuals and organizations around the state also receive federal funding for research and projects.

Wyoming Public Radio is trying to understand the impact these potential cuts will have on the state. We want to hear from you - fill out the form below to share with us.

We are not collecting any responses on this form for publication. We are also not collecting your personal or contact information unless you provide it.

We are interested in hearing your perspective, even if we don't use it for publication, so we can have a better understanding of what is happening in the state.