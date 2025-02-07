ICE, other federal agencies in Jackson looking for ‘targeted individuals’

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Federal immigration enforcement agents were in Jackson Friday seeking “targeted individuals.”

That’s according to Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr who received a call this morning from a federal agent saying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and “other federal agencies,” are in town for a search and had warrants. Carr did not immediately clarify which other agencies.

“I heard 17 warrants but that is not confirmed,” Carr said in a text message.

ICE’s Denver field office, which oversees enforcement in Teton County, did not immediately respond to KHOL’s media request.

Earlier this morning, ICE agents were spotted outside the Latitude 43 apartment complex , the recently renamed Blair Apartments located west of the high school.

Carr could not confirm whether the warrants ICE agents referenced had been signed by a judge or were instead what ICE calls an “administrative” or “immigration” warrant.

The latter warrant is not enough to detain someone on private property, unless a resident grants consent for ICE to enter.

Andrew Malone, a staff lawyer for the Wyoming chapter of the ACLU, said the distinction between the two types of warrants is key and would otherwise allow residents in their homes to close the door to federal agents.

“You're completely within your rights to not let someone enter into a private area if all that they have is an administrative [or immigration] warrant,” Malone said.

Sometimes when conducting raids, ICE agents will present a warrant signed by an immigration judge.

Even if those warrants have the seal of the Department of Homeland Security on them, Malone said they are not valid to enter private property and conduct a search.

“I know that can be kind of cutting the distinction a little closely because that is a judge,” Malone said. “But, immigration judges only preside over Immigration Court and they don't have the power to issue judicial warrants.”

On public property, however, Malone said administrative or immigration warrants apply differently and can result in the detention of someone who lacks proper documentation.

These warrants might come into play if ICE approaches someone on the street or enters any public spaces at a workplace.

With any warrants, Malone said to verify that the location, time and name listed is accurate. If any information is incorrect, then cooperation with ICE can be refused.

In a packed meeting of immigration experts Thursday at Teton County’s fairgrounds community building, immigration attorney Elisabeth Trefonas reminded business owners it’s best to remain “polite,” even if asking officers to leave.

“Generally that's going to be more effective,” she said.

Carr added that the ICE agents said they would alert him when the agency's search concluded but did not provide him a timeline or the scope of the visit.