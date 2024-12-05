© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Bomb defused at oil field equipment yard outside of Upton

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM MST
An aerial view of a small town with green trees, scattered buildings and a parade coming down the town’s main street.
Upton Chamber of Commerce
Upton, Wyoming.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bomb squad defused a bomb found in an oil field equipment yard a mile outside Upton on Nov. 30. According to the Gillette News Record, Weston County law enforcement called in the Campbell County-based bomb squad. They serve all of Northeast Wyoming.

The bomb was made from a propane tank, cannon fuse and timer. An employee found the bomb in the oil field equipment yard around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Weston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating leads, like possible fingerprints on the bomb, but don’t yet have a suspect.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann

