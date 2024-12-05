Bomb defused at oil field equipment yard outside of Upton

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bomb squad defused a bomb found in an oil field equipment yard a mile outside Upton on Nov. 30. According to the Gillette News Record , Weston County law enforcement called in the Campbell County-based bomb squad. They serve all of Northeast Wyoming.

The bomb was made from a propane tank, cannon fuse and timer. An employee found the bomb in the oil field equipment yard around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Weston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating leads, like possible fingerprints on the bomb, but don’t yet have a suspect.