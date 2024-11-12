UW plans to loosen campus gun ban despite its broad community support

The University of Wyoming is planning to loosen its campuswide firearms ban .

The exact details of the new rule aren't yet known. That will be released by late Wednesday and then UW will host two events to explain the proposed rule and answer questions.

During the latest legislative session, state lawmakers nearly eliminated gun-free campuses across the state . The governor vetoed this attempt, but asked UW and other colleges to review their policies.

The university started collecting feedback from the community . Most students, staff and faculty said they supported the ban and wanted to keep it in place. But UW has now drafted a new rule allowing " law-abiding and qualified people " to carry guns on campus, which it will release to the public by late Wednesday.

UW will host a virtual webinar Thursday and an in-person town hall Monday to explain the proposed rule and field questions. Participants must RSVP .

The Monday town hall will feature UW President Ed Seidel, as well as the university's legal counsel, police chief and top firearms researcher.

The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the new rule during its meeting next week.

