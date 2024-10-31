End of the season: Most Yellowstone roads close to cars on Friday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Oct. 31 was the last day to drive on most roads in Yellowstone National Park.

The West, South and East entrances, and the majority of roads, typically close to vehicle traffic for the winter season on Nov. 1.

The North Entrance at Gardiner is the only one open year round.

People can still visit Old Faithful and other attractions in the winter months via a snowcoach or snowmobile. The road connecting the North Entrance and Northeast Entrance that leads to Silver Gate and Cooke City also remains open to cars throughout the winter.

Even as the roads close down for the season, two new year-round fishing areas are opening to the public.

Anglers can fish a section of the Madison River from the Wyoming-Montana border to the park boundary near West Yellowstone and part of the Gardner River between Osprey Falls to where it connects to the Yellowstone River.

Other fishing areas in Yellowstone are usually open from Memorial Day weekend until Oct. 31.