Ski area near Cody will stay closed for a second winter season

A ski resort about 50 miles from Cody is pulling the plug on the entire winter season for a second straight year.

Last winter , Sleeping Giant Ski Area & Zipline called it quits in January due to poor snow conditions and problems with their snowmaking machines.

This year, owner Nick Piazza said they are dealing with slow insurance payments to a lodge that flooded this spring.

“On top of that, we also had some vandalism to one of our lifts, which was pretty unfortunate. Again, nothing totally unsolvable, but it's gonna cost us ballpark $30,000 to fix,” he said.

During the break period, Piazza says they’ll focus on remodeling the lodge, training staff and looking into potential future expansions.

Sleeping Giant has refunded season pass holders and provided more details on the closure in a Facebook post .

The ski hill near Yellowstone’s East Entrance was started in 1936. A map of the runs on their website shows a variety of terrain, including some runs that are expert level. The next closest ski resort to Cody is in Red Lodge, Montana, about 70 miles away.