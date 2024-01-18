With little snow, ski area near Cody decides not to open this winter season

A ski resort near Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance has decided to pull the plug on the entire winter season. That’s after getting little snowfall and having issues with its snowmaking system.

Nick Piazza owns Sleeping Giant Ski Area and Zipline. He says before this recent cold spell, there were some nights where it was 45 degrees on the mountain.

“Which just made it impossible to make snow. After going through December where we only had a couple of nights where we could have made snow on top of that we had an unlucky break with our snowmaking system that is a bit older,” he said.

A mainline pipe burst right before Christmas, which he says essentially took their snowmaking capabilities offline. Piazza made the final call after still no snow and some seasonal employees, such as liftys, moved on to other work opportunities.

The resort plans on refunding season pass holders. Piazza says he is hoping to open the mountain to the public for one day in February.

