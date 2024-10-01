UW's chief academic officer resigns

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

University of Wyoming Provost Kevin Carman resigned abruptly Sept. 30.

Carman had served as the university's chief academic officer since 2021. He oversaw the launch of UW's Saddle Up program , worked to boost the student retention rate and directed the successful effort to earn UW a prestigious distinction for its community engagement efforts .

In an email to colleagues sent Monday afternoon, Carman told his fellow university employees that President Ed Seidel asked him to step down Friday, but did not share why.

Carman’s resignation is effective Oct. 1.

UW will likely not have a permanent replacement in the role until next year. A campuswide email announcing Carman's resignation asked deans and vice provosts to apply for the interim position.

Carman maintained a professorship with the UW Department of Zoology and Physiology and will continue in that department as a member of the faculty.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a date.

