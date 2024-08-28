Yellowstone urges visitors to keep 25-yards distance from elk during mating season

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Mating season for the most commonly found large mammal in Yellowstone National Park is underway.

Bull elk are more aggressive this time of year and can be unpredictable.

Park officials advise visitors to keep at least a 25 yard distance, or the size of two full-sized buses, from elk and to look around corners before exiting buildings. If an elk charges, it is recommended to take shelter behind a sturdy barrier or, if there is not one close by, run.

For photographers, the park recommends using lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater instead of approaching or pursuing the animal.

Elk mating season, also known as “the rut,” typically takes place from early September to October near Mammoth Hot Springs.

