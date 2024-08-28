© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone urges visitors to keep 25-yards distance from elk during mating season

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:24 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Mating season for the most commonly found large mammal in Yellowstone National Park is underway.

Bull elk are more aggressive this time of year and can be unpredictable.

Park officials advise visitors to keep at least a 25 yard distance, or the size of two full-sized buses, from elk and to look around corners before exiting buildings. If an elk charges, it is recommended to take shelter behind a sturdy barrier or, if there is not one close by, run.

For photographers, the park recommends using lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater instead of approaching or pursuing the animal.

Elk mating season, also known as “the rut,” typically takes place from early September to October near Mammoth Hot Springs.
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parkelktourism
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content