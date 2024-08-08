© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

With strong July numbers, Yellowstone visitation is approaching all time highs

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:48 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Visitation in Yellowstone National Park could be record breaking this year.

Overall, park visitation is up seven percent from last year. 2023 was the park’s second busiest year. The busiest year ever was in 2021 with close to five million visitors.

Visitor data shows July visitation is up two percent from last year, but eight percent below 2021 numbers.

Summer is the park’s busiest time of year. Most park roads are typically open until early November.
Olivia Weitz
