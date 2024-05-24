With up to 2 feet of snow in forecast, Beartooth Highway will not open Memorial Day weekend

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Beartooth Highway is not opening Friday, May 24 as planned due to winter weather.

With one to two feet of snow and high winds in the forecast, the scenic highway near Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast entrance will be closed through the weekend.

With potentially dangerous winter driving conditions, some roads in Yellowstone may also close temporarily over the long weekend.

Park officials recommend visitors have flexible travel plans and check the park’s website or the websites for Wyoming and Montana’s Departments of Transportation for road updates.