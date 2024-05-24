© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

With up to 2 feet of snow in forecast, Beartooth Highway will not open Memorial Day weekend

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT
Car driving on Northeast Entrance Road lined with tall snowbanks.
Yellowstone National Park
Car driving on Northeast Entrance Road lined with tall snowbanks.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Beartooth Highway is not opening Friday, May 24 as planned due to winter weather.

With one to two feet of snow and high winds in the forecast, the scenic highway near Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast entrance will be closed through the weekend.

With potentially dangerous winter driving conditions, some roads in Yellowstone may also close temporarily over the long weekend.

Park officials recommend visitors have flexible travel plans and check the park’s website or the websites for Wyoming and Montana’s Departments of Transportation for road updates.
Tags
News Yellowstone National ParkBeartooth Mountainsroad conditions
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
Related Content