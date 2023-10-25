© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
The history of Wyoming Mexican Beet Laborers will be on display for the public

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT
A Spanish newspaper from the early 1900s in Wyoming
Jordan Uplinger
/
WPR / America Heritage Center
A Spanish newspaper from the early 1900s in Wyoming

The “Betabeleros” were Mexican-American workers, recruited from the southwest United States to Wyoming for the emerging sugar beet industry in the early 1900s. Their history isn’t highly documented, and they experienced segregated housing, labor issues and financial hardships. University of Wyoming Professors, Professor Conxita Domenech and Professor Chelsea Escalante, want to share that history with the public.

They are doing that through an exhibit at the American Heritage Center. It features a number of pictures and highlights a newspaper article that detailed daily life.

“I didn't know anything about the sugar beet workers at that time, had no idea of this community existing in Wyoming 100 years ago,” said Escalante. “[Until] a professor from Macalester College, Dr Gonzalo Grossman, contacted me. And he had basically uncovered these newspapers, these Spanish written newspapers”.

Communities of Betabeleros existed throughout Wyoming in the early 1900s, as the labor force was desperately needed in a relatively young state. Mexican and Mexican-Americans often faced discrimination and segregation.

“This [discrimination and segregation] was also in advertising. If you look at the pages in the newspaper, you will see that there are advertisements for ‘Come to my store. Put your money in my bank.’ So the thing is that, they wanted to integrate [Betabeleros] somehow. But at the same time…they didn't want them in their swimming pools or [their schools],” said Domenech.

Many of the workers and their families that traveled to Wyoming often could speak English or were U.S citizens born in U.S states.

“They were bilingual kids, but they were still being put in the ‘Spanish school’. Even though they were U.S citizens born in the U.S,” said Escalante.

These discriminatory practices made the history of Mexican-American beet farmers harder to record. However, the Betabeleros themselves also had trouble recording their own history. While newspapers in town could often be in Spanish and English, there weren’t many beat farmers with time to double as a historian or writer, as Domenech explains.

“Even though this is a newspaper, the [stories in the] newspaper is very oral, because the people who were writing these pages were Betabeleros. They 're not journalists”.

While the two professors hope to discover more about these lesser known groups from Wyoming history, they are excited to bring these historical Wyomingites to the forefront. The professors' exhibit will be open for viewing all week at the American Heritage Center.

Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
