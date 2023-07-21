© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
News

Woman pleads guilty to charges of arson at a Casper clinic that provides abortions

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM MDT
Courtesy of the Casper Police Department
/
Lorna Roxanne Green was captured through surveillance footage during her arson attack.

22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green has pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge. She admitted to local investigators that she was responsible for breaking into Wellspring Health Access in Casper and torching it last May.

Green has reportedly reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, which has not yet been disclosed. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine, and her sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 6. This comes after originally pleading not guilty.

The attack ended up delaying Wellspring’s opening by almost a year and caused nearly $300,000 in damages. Green told the judge that she regrets her actions.

“While we are glad that this perpetrator has been brought to justice, we at Wellspring Health Access know all too well that the potential for anti-abortion violence has not gone away,” said Wellspring President Julie Burkhart.

The Casper clinic is one of just two facilities in Wyoming that offers abortions – and the only one that offers surgical abortions. Abortion remains legal in the Cowboy State due to lawsuits challenging sweeping bans passed in recent years by the Wyoming Legislature.

Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
