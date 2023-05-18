Mexican citizens living in the U.S can now process their IDs at any consular office

Lea en español.

Mexican citizens living in the United States are now able to apply for a matricula consular at any consulate office. The change took effect May 4.

The matrícula consular is an identity card that Mexican consulates issue to Mexican citizens who reside outside Mexico.

The Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas Julian Escutia Rodriguez made the announcement during a visit to the University of Nevada, Reno.

Previously, individuals could only apply at the consulate where they live. The change will make it easier for Mexican nationals to get the card, Escutia said.

"Mexicans in the United States can process their matricula consular wherever they want,” Escutia said in Spanish. “They no longer have to go to the consulate that corresponds to them. This will be of great help to Mexicans living in Reno. If they need the matricula urgently, they can go to Sacramento, with an appointment obviously, or they can go to Boise, or wherever they want."

Escutia advised people to make appointments directly with the consulate, otherwise they could become victims of scams.

"I invite people not to pay anyone to make an appointment for them, because the appointments are free. For someone to make you an appointment, you give them personal information and that is very risky because they can steal your identity," he said in Spanish.

The Mexican Mobile Consulate will visit Elko on May 20 and 21, and Reno on June 3 and 4.

To make an appointment, visit https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

