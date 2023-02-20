A Sheridan woman and former state legislator is honored with a distinguished award

A Sheridan woman and former state legislator is the recipient of the 2023 Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award. Rosie Berger, a former state representative and majority floor leader, will receive the award after decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership positions in Wyoming.

“I have always thought it was important to share my experience and my knowledge with others, both men and women, that was important to me, and leadership is that we were given an opportunity to represent our communities,” Berger said. “I wanted to make certain that we could be the best that we could be, and that we would have the tools in the toolbox to be able to do a good job. And so for me, it was [asking], ‘How do I lift up others or bring them along with me,’ as I had the opportunity to be in leadership, and I was very fortunate…I am excited about this award in that it can incentivize other women and young women that they have these opportunities, too.”

Berger is a 2002 graduate of Leadership Wyoming, served as the president of the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce and was a co-owner of Brittain World Travel [now Bursch Travel] for 18 years. She was first elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives for House District 51 in 2003 and served until 2016. She held leadership roles as Speaker Pro Tempore from 2013-14 and Majority Floor Leader from 2015-16.

“I think I'm receiving it to honor all women and girls before me and after me in the charge of leading in Wyoming. The Women Council, it's such an important arm for the governor because it's a group of board members who, of course, advise him on women's issues,” Berger said.

Berger grew up on a dairy farm in Daleyville, Wisc. It was on a road trip in the West that she fell in love with the Rocky Mountains and settled in Sheridan, where she’s lived since 1978. She added that being the eldest of seven children gave her some early experiences and insights into leadership and managing people.

“I found that what's really important about that is that you must respect other individuals, have an open mind, and really, in leadership, show consistency,” she said. “This is a way that I can continue carrying the torch of it. I've been in Wyoming now for more than 45 years and I've had so many opportunities, and I guess that's what's kept my enthusiasm. I am so grateful for all the opportunities that I have been given in this great state. And I want to continue to encourage men and women to know that there's still opportunity out there and that we have a responsibility to making certain that the next generation of leaders have the right set of tools to lead with.”

Around one third of Wyoming households are led by women, she said, but there’s been a discrepancy both in the public and private sectors of women who are in leadership roles.

“In the legislature [there are not] very many women that are representing, and I wanted to look at opportunities for how could we strengthen the legislative body but really what happened in that process was recognizing that women need experiences in other avenues of life and in our communities really prior to getting to the legislature,” she said. “If you look around the state of Wyoming or even nationally, you don't see as many women at the board table, right? Or as the CEO or director of a company or an organization. And so it's important to just have that additional awareness and training and networking.”

In a career that’s lasted for approximately four decades, working with others to solve problems and improve communities and the state are some of her career highlights and proudest professional accomplishments.

Other notable points was being the first chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee and being part of the efforts to renovate the state capitol, a multi-year, $300 million initiative. She said the most important thing for her throughout her career has been civility.

“At the end of the day, it's all about relationships," she said. "Wyoming is a small state, and so as I've had the opportunities to travel across Wyoming. I've just met such a diverse group of people. And I continue to be so energized by the individuals.”

Berger continues to remain active in various civic affairs, including recently serving on the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, CLIMB Wyoming, Leadership Wyoming, and Brinton Museum National Advisory Council, among other state organizations.

Gov. Mark Gordon will present Berger with the award at the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus’s annual Leap into Leadership legislative dinner in Cheyenne. She’s the first recipient of the award since Diana Enzi of Gillette was awarded it in 2020.