With potentially record breaking cold temperatures, WYDOT is asking holiday travelers to be aware and prepared

The end of this week is likely to see record cold temperatures, when many are starting to travel for the holidays.

Jordan Achs, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) deputy public affairs officer, is reminding Wyoming drivers to look at road conditions , have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in their car.

“Especially with some of these really cool temperatures coming, having things like blankets, and food, rations, water, that can make a big difference if your car does get stuck,” she said.

Achs said to also stay in the car while waiting for help.

“Getting out of your car is going to be much worse. Not only from a safety standpoint, you know, you might be on a busy highway, people might not be able to see you. But also just from a windshield standpoint, having that car shield the wind can be crucial,” said Achs.

She said the department recommends checking the weather and road conditions everytime you stop into town for gas or food or something.

“Especially places like between Laramie and Rawlins on I-80 with the Snowies there,” she said. “They sometimes get weather that, you know, it might be sunny in Laramie, and sunny in Rawlins, just knowing what you can expect can really help you drive according to conditions.”

Emergency services will be patrolling normally this week, but drivers should be especially aware of snowplows. Five snowplows have already been hit this year, according to WYDOT.