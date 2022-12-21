© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
News

With potentially record breaking cold temperatures, WYDOT is asking holiday travelers to be aware and prepared

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST
Car driving down an icy road while it's snowing
Wikimedia Commons

The end of this week is likely to see record cold temperatures, when many are starting to travel for the holidays.

Jordan Achs, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) deputy public affairs officer, is reminding Wyoming drivers to look at road conditions, have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in their car.

“Especially with some of these really cool temperatures coming, having things like blankets, and food, rations, water, that can make a big difference if your car does get stuck,” she said.

Achs said to also stay in the car while waiting for help.

“Getting out of your car is going to be much worse. Not only from a safety standpoint, you know, you might be on a busy highway, people might not be able to see you. But also just from a windshield standpoint, having that car shield the wind can be crucial,” said Achs.

She said the department recommends checking the weather and road conditions everytime you stop into town for gas or food or something.

“Especially places like between Laramie and Rawlins on I-80 with the Snowies there,” she said. “They sometimes get weather that, you know, it might be sunny in Laramie, and sunny in Rawlins, just knowing what you can expect can really help you drive according to conditions.”

Emergency services will be patrolling normally this week, but drivers should be especially aware of snowplows. Five snowplows have already been hit this year, according to WYDOT.

Tags
News drivingwyoming department of transportationweatherHolidays
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content