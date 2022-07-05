Sen. Al Simpson will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Wyoming U.S Sen. Alan Simpson will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this Thursday, July 7, at the White House. This is the first medal of freedom ceremony presented by President Joe Biden.

Simpson served in the U.S Senate for eighteen years, serving in Senate leadership for ten. Before that he was in the Wyoming House of Representatives for over 10 years.

In the Senate, Simpson got attention for his anti-social security stance and for attacking Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

“I've been involved in very controversial things,” said Simpson. “I've been involved in things where I took a lot of flack, things where I was heavily criticized, whether it was very much praised. And all through the years there’s been the steadiness of, do what you can. ”

But Simpson’s efforts on budget cutting and working across the aisle also earned him praise. Simpson said he’s honored.

“We are American citizens. We're not just members of the Republican Party or the Democrat Party,” said Simpson. “Give it up and think about the American people and what you're doing for America. And that's what I've always done, do the right thing.”

The recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are picked by the President with the help of an advisory group. They are given to individuals who have made contributions to the security and national interests of the United States, world peace or cultural endeavors.