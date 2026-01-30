© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Teton County Search and Rescue fielded more calls than ever in 2025

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Jenna McMurtry
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:50 PM MST
A red helicopter hovers over a snowy peak. Two people stand below the chopper.
Teton County Search and Rescue
Teton County Search and Rescue's helicopter has continued to allow it to respond to more rescues.

Hikers stuck above snow, stung by bear spray, hit in the head by rocks. Families stranded on rafts in the Snake River. Crashed bikers.

An end-of-year report shows Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSA received more than 150 calls for service in the last year, up from 130 the year before.

“That’s the most this team has ever had,” said Matt Hansen, TCSAR Foundation communications director.

Heli-assists to help the Jenny Lake Rangers, the professional crew leading rescues inside Grand Teton National Park, account for 29 of those calls.

Hikers continue to top the call list, followed by a steady rise from skiers, snwboarders and snowmobilers. Calls from hunters are on the decline from years past.

Part of the rise in volume comes from the $7.25 million helicopter acquired in 2023, which responds around the region.

“Not every call ends up being a full-team call-out, but it does mean that somebody has to answer the phone and figure out the logistics,” Hansen said.

TCSAR also saw a bump in out-of-county calls, with requests to help search for missing climbers in the Wind River Range and Big Horn Mountains.

The busiest call months continue to be July, August and February.

With the new helicopter and more calls, the team is also growing.

From a pool of 180 candidates,TCSAR ushered in a new class of volunteers, expanding its team by 10 to a total of 46 volunteers.

It also welcomed a new chief advisor. Longtime volunteer Anthony Stevens recently replaced Cody Lockhart, who stepped down after eight years at the helm of the mostly volunteer team.
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
See stories by Jenna McMurtry
