Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

12 pronghorn shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published April 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM MDT
An aerial shot of a pronghorn lying on its side on grass.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Twelve pronghorns were found shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer.

A member of the public who was recreating on Ham’s Fork Road north of Viva Naughton Reservoir reported the incident to Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet.

It is believed the incident happened between the afternoon of April 26 and April 27.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) said several of the animals were still alive and had to be euthanized by game wardens.

“This incident is extremely disturbing, as all of the antelope were shot and left to rot, and no edible portions were taken from any of the antelope,” said Poncelet. “The individual or individuals responsible targeted several mature bucks in this incident, showing a complete disregard for Wyoming’s wildlife and law-abiding hunters.”

WGFD received 261 poaching tips in 2023. The department said tips from the public are instrumental in identifying violations and possible suspects. Thirty-four citations and 25 warnings were issued the same year. That resulted in $20,440 paid in fines and restitution, with 22 cases under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the game warden at 307-877-3278, the Green River Game and Fish office at 307-875-3223, the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or through the online Stop Poaching Hotline.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy PronghornKemmererWyoming Game and Fish Department
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska

