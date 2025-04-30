12 pronghorn shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Twelve pronghorns were found shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer.

A member of the public who was recreating on Ham’s Fork Road north of Viva Naughton Reservoir reported the incident to Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet.

It is believed the incident happened between the afternoon of April 26 and April 27.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) said several of the animals were still alive and had to be euthanized by game wardens.

“This incident is extremely disturbing, as all of the antelope were shot and left to rot, and no edible portions were taken from any of the antelope,” said Poncelet. “The individual or individuals responsible targeted several mature bucks in this incident, showing a complete disregard for Wyoming’s wildlife and law-abiding hunters.”

WGFD received 261 poaching tips in 2023 . The department said tips from the public are instrumental in identifying violations and possible suspects. Thirty-four citations and 25 warnings were issued the same year. That resulted in $20,440 paid in fines and restitution, with 22 cases under investigation.