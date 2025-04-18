© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone opens the West Entrance road. Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday

Yellowstone Public Radio
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT
A map of Yellowstone National Park shows roads open to vehicles as of April 18, 2025.
Yellowstone National Park

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park opened two major roadways on April 18 and plans to open more in the coming weeks.

The West Entrance at West Yellowstone is now open, as well as the road from Mammoth to Norris.

The North Entrance at Gardiner and the road connecting to the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City is the only park road open year round.

Yellowstone officials remind visitors to bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions. Many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered. Some roads may close due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Throughout May, more roads will open, weather permitting.

Entrance fees will be waived on April 19 in celebration of National Park Week.
