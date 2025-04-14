Native fish rebound after massive conservation project

Last month, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) celebrated a rebound of native fish in the Big Sandy water basin after 20 years of planning and treatment.

The project aimed to restore populations of flannelmouth suckers and bluehead suckers, which are listed as species of greatest conservation need in Wyoming and the Colorado River Basin.

Wyoming Game & Fish Department John Walrath lifting up a bluehead sucker during salvage operation

“The flannelmouth and other native suckers are large river species. They used to swim the entire Colorado Basin and spawn in the smaller systems like Big Sandy,” said John Walrath, a fisheries biologist who worked on the project, “But the dams cut off the ability to enter places to spawn.”

He added that when the dams were built in the 1950s, they trapped some of the large river species that were upstream from returning to the Colorado River. As most Colorado River tributaries were dammed, these species struggled to reproduce, which resulted in declining populations throughout the mountain states.

“But we still have remnant populations in Wyoming. They're all the way in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico – the whole Colorado River Basin,” said Walrath.

At the same time, there was an increase in invasive fish competing for resources.

This project focused on removing illegally introduced burbot, which were eating the smaller native suckers, and invasive suckers, which were hybridizing with the native suckers.

A 2002 assessment of the Colorado River Basin identified four main watersheds that needed conservation work to preserve native fish. The Big Sandy was the largest of the proposed projects: a 52-mile stretch of river and the reservoir it feeds into.

“ Wyoming is one of those states that will take a portion of their budgets and personnel time and is happy to do native fish work or non-game species work,” Walrath said.

Before starting, the department had to persuade the private landowners along the river to let them treat it. Landowners, who could charge anglers to fish their stretch of the river, were concerned about how the treatments might affect the catch. So the department and the landowners compromised that the project would start with low-impact treatments that wouldn’t remove any sport fish, like trout.

“It wasn't possible without landowner buy-in. If any one of them had said, ‘No, we don't want to see this happen,’ then the project couldn't have happened,” Walrath said. “It's a lot of kudos to the landowners for agreeing to this type of project.”

Initially, the area was going to be broken into bite-sized portions for treatment. WGFD installed temporary barriers to isolate the fish and treat each drainage individually. But spring snowmelt overpowered the barriers, so the department decided to treat the whole basin at once instead.

In 2009, it started the first treatment of the whole basin. Using electricity to stun the fish, they picked out the invasive species while leaving the native species in the river. They successfully removed 2,600 invasive suckers.

But invasive species populations continued to rebound.

The department had previously pitched the landowners on chemical treatment, using a toxin called Rotenone to kill off the invasive fish. Initially, the landowners pushed back, as they were concerned about how it would affect the sport fish that would stay in the river, like trout. But they eventually changed their minds.

“In 2020, the landowners themselves started to be more accepting of the idea of a longer-lasting removal of the burbot,” said Walrath. “They were catching more burbot and fewer trout, and there were noticeable increases in the non-native suckers.”

The invasive fish were using resources that the local population of native fish could have been using. Seeing this in action finally tipped the scales in Rotenone’s favor.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department A group of biologists uses nets across the river to catch native fish before the chemical treatment

Before releasing the chemicals, WGFD salvaged as many of the bluehead and flannelmouth suckers and trout from the river as possible and trucked them upstream to an area separated from where the treatment was going to be by a temporary barrier. Once the chemical degraded, the barrier was removed.

While WGFD was working on the river, it had also been breeding the native suckers in captivity. From 2022-2024, 2,100 suckers were released into the river.

WGFD sampled the area in 2024 and early this year to evaluate the recovery of the native fish and check for any invasive species that may have made it through the treatments.

“ We missed a few of the itty bitty fish, but it's still been pretty awesome to see people out there this winter catching, like, 23, 24-inch rainbows,” said Walrath. “Whereas before, they were always complaining that they were only catching suckers, burbot or really small sport fish. It's been awesome to see that fishery turn around.”

While the bulk of the Big Sandy project is done, Walrath still plans to restore some of the habitat for the suckers. He wants to plant willows and cottonwoods, both for shade – where suckers prefer to reside – and to reduce erosion.

“I think what we've demonstrated is that when we can get the resources and everyone is working together, we can get some of these big legacy-type projects completed, which will have the greatest impact on our conservation efforts,” Walrath said.

The other three areas that were identified in the 2002 assessment of the Colorado River Basin are next on the agenda. According to Walrath, those projects will be similar.

