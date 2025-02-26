Two wildfires near Wheatland triggered evacuation notices over the weekend

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two wildfires triggered evacuation notices in Platte County over the weekend. According to the Platte County Record-Times , they were sparked by high winds on Sunday, with steady wind speeds of 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at 1:27 p.m. and residents of Chug Creek Estates and mile markers two through six on Highway 316 received evacuation notices at 2:24 p.m. The notice was lifted at 6 p.m.

The YO Ranch Road Fire burned 1,100 acres and was contained by Tuesday morning.

The Sawmill Fire burned 500 acres and was contained by 6 o’clock on Monday.