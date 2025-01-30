Resolution says fossil fuels need to trump wind and solar, one lawmaker says it's unnecessary

Some lawmakers are formally asking Wyoming’s governor to put fossil fuels above wind and solar. But one senator said that’s already happening.

During a Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, Sen. Bill Landen (R-Casper) didn’t mince words.

“I know that everyday this governor is doing exactly what’s stated in this resolution already,” said Landen .

SJ04 , Resolution on commercial base load power generation, requests the Governor, “oppose future promotion and subsidization of commercial wind and solar power generation in the state of Wyoming and promote efforts that provide Wyoming's stable dispatchable base load energy to all of Wyoming's citizens.”

This means prioritizing energy sources like coal, natural gas, uranium and hydroelectric – not wind and solar. Some supporters don’t want taxpayer money going toward the latter, which Landen said he sympathizes with.

“I get a little heartburn when I drive up Shirley Basin and I see all those windmills and they block my view of Elk Mountain. I don’t do cartwheels over that,” he said. “But I also feel as the governor does, which is that Wyoming would be better positioned to produce whatever electrons we can in a good responsible way.”

Currently, Wyoming’s “ all of the above energy strategy ” aims to reduce emissions by finding cleaner ways to produce fossil fuels and also use renewables. Gov. Mark Gordon has pushed this initiative as a way to address climate change while also keeping Wyoming as ‘The’ energy state.

“I guess I have to stand up for the Governor a little bit on this one,” Landen said.

Lawmakers aligned with the far-right Freedom Caucus have called the Governor out for acknowledging climate change . Some of them have signed onto this resolution. The official sponsor, Sen. Laura Pearson (R-Kemmerer), said she’s heading up the efforts because she’s heard from constituents that they don’t support solar and wind.

“If you look at any posts on new solar farms or wind farms being built, the majority of the public are against this,” Pearson said to lawmakers.

However, Pew research shows that about two-thirds of Americans support prioritizing renewables.

Pearson also said she doesn’t think solar is an efficient form of power.

“We live in one of the coldest states, a lot of the year there is not a lot of sunshine,” she said.

However, the City of Cheyenne touts nearly 250 days of sunny days a year. On the other side of the state, the City of Evanston boasts 300 days of sunshine.

Lawmakers ultimately passed the resolution out of committee 4 to 1. Landen stood alone in his ‘nay’ vote. It now goes to the Senate floor.