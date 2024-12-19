Winter has arrived in the Tetons! Here’s how to get outside in GTNP

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some classic spots in Grand Teton National Park open up for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and walking on Dec. 20. Explore Moose-Wilson Road, Signal Mountain Summit Road and Teton Park Road, which’ll be regularly groomed from the Taggart Lake trailhead all the way to Signal Mountain Lodge.

Furry friends can come along for the ride on Teton Park Road, as long as they're leashed and you’re picking up after them. However, dogs can’t join in on backcountry adventures. Dog sledding and skijoring are not allowed in Grand Teton National Park or the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

The park also asks that visitors leave anything with wheels behind when it comes to the winter recreation roads. E-bikes and fat-tire bikes are only allowed on roads that are also open to cars.

Hannah Habermann / Wyoming Public Media Two skiers at the top of the popular backcountry ski route in Grand Teton National Park called “25 Short.”

Before you head out, make sure to familiarize yourself with the current conditions and pack plenty of food, water and extra layers of clothing. The park’s visitor center is closed until the spring and services in the immediate area are limited.

If you’re headed into the backcountry, be sure to check the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center forecast and make smart terrain choices. Avoid bighorn sheep winter zones and give any critters plenty of space – the park suggests staying at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife.

Got a hankering to camp outside in the winter? Set up shop at the Colter Bay Visitor Center parking from Dec. 1 through April 15. While you’re out there, bundle up for some ice fishing or take the ice skates out for a spin on Jackson Lake.

Backcountry camping permits are also available 24 hours in advance. Reach out to the park’s permit office at 307-739-3309 Monday through Friday and call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 on the weekends.