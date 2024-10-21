As a warm fall keeps elk at higher elevations, hunters are rethinking strategies

An unseasonably warm hunting season has changed some strategies for big game hunters in western Wyoming.

Across the state, temps have mostly held close to record highs this fall. Take Pinedale this September: Most days were above average historic temperatures, at times creeping into the 80s – which isn’t great if you’re hunting.

“On hot days, animals are going to seek areas of cover and maybe areas where there's a water source,” said Raegin Akhtar, the public liaison for the Jackson and Pinedale Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD).

Akhtar said big game, like elk, are likely not moving around as much and are probably still high up in the mountains where it’s cooler. That can make hunting trickier, so people might have to change their strategies.

“Focusing on hunting animals early in the morning or late in the evening, when temperatures are cooler,” said Akhtar. “Maybe hunting near a water source where they'll be hanging out nearby.”

Akhtar mentioned people might have to hike or ride horses farther into the backcountry to find the big game.

She noted that people are still filling tags, but keeping meat fresh on a hot day can be difficult.

Some tips?

“Quarter the animal, bone the meat out, [get] the hide off – just to allow as much heat to escape as possible,” Akhtar said. “Once you have it back to the truck, know where the closest meat processor may be or have a cooler with ice ready.”

Temperatures started trending downwards late last week across the state, especially in the Pinedale and Jackson areas, with even some snow. Akhtar said cooler weather will bring big game to lower elevations, making hunting more straightforward.

That being said, temps warmed back up again over the weekend and in some areas, like Pinedale , are trending above historical averages again.