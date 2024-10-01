Rock Springs air quality to be monitored over the next year

If you’re driving around Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, you might notice something new: a white, enclosed trailer with some antennas and a small radio-tower looking object attached.

The state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will be testing the air quality around Rock Springs for the next year, partly because of population growth in the area. This monitor is one of three of the department’s equipped trailers that’s moved around the state every year or so to collect data and monitor trends.

“Maybe areas downwind of industrial development or to assist some of our district engineers with concerns from the public,” Mark Gagen, manager of DEQ’s Air Quality Division Monitoring Program, said.

This summer, one of those trailers was moved to Rock Springs. Gagen said they haven’t tested the area since 2013 and wanted more data as a baseline. The region is expected to grow more in the coming years as new energy projects come to the area, like expanding trona mines and the nuclear power plant that broke ground this summer.

Gagen said they expect the air quality to be fine, but if there are concerns they’d likely collect data for longer.

Because the monitor is at Western, Gagen said there’s potential for college students to get involved.

“We're collecting all this data to compare to the national ambient air quality standards to show that we're in compliance. So it could be another piece of information for someone who's looking to get into the environmental field,” he said.

Gagen added that they’re working with the college to figure out how to collaborate over the next year.