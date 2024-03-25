© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

BLM seeks public comment on trona mine proposal in Southwest Wyoming 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:52 AM MDT
A piece of trona that is a silver-sheen color.
James St. John
/
Flickr
Trona from the Eocene of Wyoming, USA.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

There’s a proposal for a trona mine between Green River and Granger in southwest Wyoming, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment.

It’ll primarily be on BLM land within the Kemmerer field office, however a part of it is within the Rock Springs field office jurisdiction, which is going through the controversial process of a new resource management plan. According to Sweetwater Now reporting, the project will adhere to the current management plan, but will be updated if the resource management plan changes.

The agency is seeking public comment on the environmental assessment of Project West’s proposal. Some of the concerns outlined by the BLM are that it’s near critical sage grouse habitat and known big game winter migration routes. Public comment ends April 19th.

Sweetwater Now reports that the trona at the mine will be dissolved onsite and then pumped back to a processing plant just west of Little America. Trona is a mineral used in things like baking soda, paper products and laundry detergents. Southwest Wyoming has the world’s largest deposit of trona.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy trona miningBureau of Land Managementsouthwest wyoming
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Related Content