What can Wyoming learn from the UK as they move away from coal?

Oct. 1 was the first day in more than a century that the United Kingdom had no operating coal-fired power plant. This is part of the government’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Tammy Sandhu is the British consul general for the northwestern United States and said Wyoming can learn from the U.K.

“I think there's lots to learn from what the U.K. got wrong with coal,” said Sandhu. “But I think what we've learned from that is that you have to bring in your communities.”

Sandhu added, “I think capitalizing on some of the opportunities that the green economy brings, and some of the future of industries, is really key.”

Britain, like Wyoming, has a deep and long history with coal power. The world’s first coal-fired electricity plant opened in London in 1882.

“It goes as far as the word ‘smog’ being coined in London because of coal emissions in the city in the early 20th century,” she explained.

That’s why she said it’s important to preserve that history.

“We have a lot of museums where they've sort of preserved that legacy, and where people can go and learn about what that industry looked like, what life looked like. And then to learn about how we're transitioning to the future.”

Sandhu said the government is making sure communities that long depended on coal aren’t left behind. They’re aiming for a just transition.

“If we start moving towards carbon neutrality, we need to make sure that the jobs the people had and those people are not left behind, that they are thought about,” she said.

