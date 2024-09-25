© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Live zebra mussel intercepted on boat entering Wyoming from South Dakota

By Kamila Kudelska
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:11 PM MDT
A man in a bright orange button up shirt holds an ipad and points at the tip of a boat.
E Roth
/
Wyoming Game and Fish Department website
A Wyoming Game and Fish employee inspects a boat at the Glendo Aquaitic Invasive Species check station.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Game and Fish caught a boat with live invasive zebra mussels on Sept. 22. This was the first boat with live mussels found at a check station in the state this year.

The Beulah aquatic invasive species (AIS) check station is the first one when entering Wyoming from South Dakota on I-90.

So far this year, check stations across the state inspected 73,000boats. Out of those, 1,121 needed to be decontaminated and 43 had dead mussels.

Wyoming is one of five states in the lower 48 that is mussel free, according to Game and Fish. Zebra and quagga mussels are aquatic invasive species that damage freshwater ecosystems. They can harm shorelines, fish populations and clog dam systems. Game and Fish says an infestation can cause a decline in tourism.

“When the AIS Program launched in 2010, our stations were only open for the main boating season,” said Josh Leonard, AIS coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “In the last few years, given the increased threat of AIS we recognize the need to stay open into the shoulder seasons, when the bulk of boaters are off the water. Situations like this demonstrate the threat is at our borders—knocking on Wyoming’s door. Everyone in Wyoming, or coming to Wyoming, should be concerned and get involved.”

Any watercraft transported into Wyoming between March 1 and Nov. 30 must stop at a check station. That includes all motorized watercraft, as well as non-motorized watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, rafts and paddleboards.
zebra mussels Wyoming Game and Fish Department aquatic invasive species water
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
