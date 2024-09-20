Five homes and dozens of outbuildings burned in Short Draw Fire on Wyoming-Montana border

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Short Draw Fire on the Wyoming-Montana border has burned five homes and dozens of outbuildings.

The destroyed houses are on both sides of the border, spread out across the fire’s nearly 35,000-acre footprint.

“Some of them were in a densely forested neighborhood, as well as some ranches,” said Carmen Borchelt, public information officer with the Montana team overseeing firefighting efforts.

Thirty-one barns and sheds also burned across the fire’s area.

Borchelt says her team is working to connect affected homeowners with recovery resources from state and federal programs. That includes a new website from the state of Wyoming that rounds up information about what producers and landowners can do before, during and after a wildfire, with particular attention to resources about recovering finances and land.

The Short Draw Fire started on Sept. 11 in Wyoming and quickly blew into Montana.

Fire managers are hoping to have it 100 percent contained and controlled by the end of Friday.

Stuart Burnham is Campbell County’s fire marshall. His team has responded to several large wildfires this summer. He said we’re not quite through it yet.

“I can't express enough how much caution still needs to be exercised, even though the temperatures may be cooler,” he said. “That vegetation is going to be dry and oftentimes as we’re transitioning seasons, it's going to die, and that makes it very susceptible to burning. And so just until we get snow on the ground and a substantial amount of moisture, we're always running into that risk. Please, please be cautious.”