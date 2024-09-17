© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Agencies seek federal funding for wildlife crossing project on stretch of highway east of Dubois

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:49 PM MDT
A two-lane highway cuts through sagebrush fields, with tall red cliffs in the background and a big blue sky above.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
This portion of Highway 26 east of Dubois would be part of a project involving wildlife crossings in the area.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

State agencies, nonprofits and the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes are teaming up to try and get $17 million in federal funding for wildlife crossings on Highway 26/287 east of Dubois.

The hope is to reduce collisions between vehicles and wildlife along an especially dangerous stretch from milepost 58 through 67, which was identified as the highest priority section in a mitigation study commissioned by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has applied for $17 million through the federal Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program, which is in its second cycle of funding and will be giving out nearly $150 million in grant funding this round.

Partners in the project include the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes, the WYldlife Fund, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust.

If awarded, the project will build four wildlife underpasses and one overpass. It’ll also install almost twenty miles of big game fences, put in cattle guards and improve already existing structures built to support migration.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the WYldlife Fund, which are both nonprofit partners on the project, raised nearly $3 million to contribute to a match requirement for the state’s application, which was due at the start of September.

Grant awardees will tentatively be announced in January of 2025.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
